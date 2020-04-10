x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Oct. 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 4 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 765,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 29,700 cases have been reported and at least 429 people have died. At least 28,658 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,619 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 143 people have died. More than 8,400 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 2

Updates:

3 p.m. – Beginning this week, Austin ISD will transition from daily to weekly free curbside meal service. Every Thursday, starting on Oct. 8, curbside meal sites will provide free 7-day meal packs at more than 40 locations. 

WATCH: Westlake teens make face shields for essential workers

