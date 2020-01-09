x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Sept. 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 612,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 12,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 26,500 cases have been reported and at least 385 people have died. At least 25,381 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 47 people have died. At least 3,000 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 123 people have died. More than 7,700 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 31

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: 5 UT students test positive for COVID-19 after first week of classes

