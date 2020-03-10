Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin ISD launches new bus protocols ahead of in-person learning

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Oct. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 756,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 756,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 29,600 cases have been reported and at least 430 people have died. At least 28,599 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 4,619 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 143 people have died. More than 8,400 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

11:40 a.m. – Austin ISD is implementing extra health and safety protocols for buses ahead of the start of in-person learning on Monday. AISD asks that families keep the following in mind:

Make sure to update contact information in the Parent Cloud

Every family should take their child's temperature each morning

Don't send students to school if they are sick, have symptoms or have a temperature at 100 degrees or greater.

Make every effort to accompany students to and from the bus stop and school in the event your child registers a temperature greater than 100

Masks are required on all buses

Prior to boarding the bus, a transportation staff member will check every student's temperature with a touchless thermometer

If a child registers a temperature at or above 100 degrees, they will be sent home with their parents. If a parent/guardian is not available, separate transportation to the campus will be provided

To reduce virus exposure on buses, AISD encourages families to drop off or walk with their students to school

Additionally, bus drivers will wear personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and face shields to be used during temperature screenings, and all buses will have hand sanitizer and will be disinfected regularly. The maximum allowable seating will be one student per seat with the seat behind the driver closed.

The plan for bus-riding families can be found here.