Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Sept. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 674,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 28,100 cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died. At least 26,997 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,826 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 137 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 16

Texas Department of State Health Services

