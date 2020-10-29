x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Oct. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 879,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 31,851 cases have been reported and at least 449 people have died. At least 30,505 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,103 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 86 people have died. At least 5,620 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,509 cases have been reported in the county and at least 152 people have died. At least 9,113 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Oct. 28

1 / 10
KVUE

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

WATCH: Austin health leaders give COVID-19 update

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Casis Elementary principal to return after being placed on leave

Dripping Springs ISD superintendent resigning after fall semester

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Williamson County reports another death from COVID-19