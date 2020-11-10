x
Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Oct. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 790,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 30,199 cases have been reported and at least 441 people have died. At least 29,065 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 6,030 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 5,019 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 144 people have died. More than 8,580 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 9

Updates:

9 a.m. – In the latest in an ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas counties are once again blocked from setting up multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots due to a temporary order from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. 

That order came hours after Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an emergency stay on Saturday, seeking to halt a federal judge's ruling from Friday that said counties can have multiple absentee ballot drop-off locations. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's ruling blocked Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order that sought to limit counties to one drop-off location.

WATCH: Appeals court: Texas counties can only have one ballot drop-off location

