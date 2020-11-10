Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 11 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 790,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 30,199 cases have been reported and at least 441 people have died. At least 29,065 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 6,030 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 5,019 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 8,900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 144 people have died. More than 8,580 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 9
Updates:
9 a.m. – In the latest in an ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas counties are once again blocked from setting up multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots due to a temporary order from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
That order came hours after Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an emergency stay on Saturday, seeking to halt a federal judge's ruling from Friday that said counties can have multiple absentee ballot drop-off locations. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's ruling blocked Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order that sought to limit counties to one drop-off location.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Texas Longhorns lose 53-45 to Oklahoma Sooners in 4OT, longest Red River Showdown in history
There are 2 transportation propositions on Austin residents’ ballot this November. Here’s the difference