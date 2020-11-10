Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Oct. 11.

Texas: More than 790,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 30,199 cases have been reported and at least 441 people have died. At least 29,065 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 6,030 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 5,019 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 8,900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 144 people have died. More than 8,580 people have recovered from the virus.



9 a.m. – In the latest in an ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas counties are once again blocked from setting up multiple drop-off locations for absentee ballots due to a temporary order from the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

That order came hours after Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an emergency stay on Saturday, seeking to halt a federal judge's ruling from Friday that said counties can have multiple absentee ballot drop-off locations. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's ruling blocked Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order that sought to limit counties to one drop-off location.