Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Oct. 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 785,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 30,165 cases have been reported and at least 441 people have died. At least 29,015 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 6,030 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 5,019 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 144 people have died. More than 8,580 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 9

Updates:

