Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 785,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 16,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 30,165 cases have been reported and at least 441 people have died. At least 29,015 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 6,030 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 55 people have died. At least 5,019 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 8,900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 144 people have died. More than 8,580 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
