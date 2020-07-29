Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 394,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 5,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 244,400 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 19,900 cases have been reported and at least 255 people have died. At least 17,300 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 25 people have died. At least 1,251 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 5,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 100 people have died. At least 4,700 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- More encouraging news from UT Health: COVID-19 case data in Travis, surrounding counties shows another weekly decrease
- Austin still won't name senior care centers with COVID-19 despite Texas identifying facilities
- LIST: What local school districts are planning for back-to-school
- Austin seeing 'substantial decrease' in active COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, health authority says
- 'College football in the fall is going to be a stretch,' Austin health authority says
- Texas attorney general says school leaders should decide reopenings, not local authorities
