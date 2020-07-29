x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, July 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 394,200 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 5,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 244,400 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 19,900 cases have been reported and at least 255 people have died. At least 17,300 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 25 people have died. At least 1,251 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 100 people have died. At least 4,700 people have recovered from the virus.

WATCH: Texas man dies from COVID-19 while waiting for plasma treatment

