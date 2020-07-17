Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 292,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 155,900 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 16,980 cases have been reported and at least 189 people have died. At least 13,300 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 14 people have died. At least 801 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 4,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 65 people have died. More than 3,100 people have recovered from the virus.
Latest updates:
