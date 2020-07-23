x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, July 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 23 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 351,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 4,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 195,300 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 18,600 cases have been reported and at least 222 people have died. At least 15,458 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 4,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 22 people have died. At least 990 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 79 people have died. More than 4,000 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 22

Top headlines:

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

