Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 351,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 4,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 195,300 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 18,600 cases have been reported and at least 222 people have died. At least 15,458 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 4,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 22 people have died. At least 990 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 5,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 79 people have died. More than 4,000 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Texas attorney general says State must identify nursing homes with COVID-19
- Number of new COVID-19 cases in Austin area are on a 'downward trend,' Dr. Escott says
- UIL releases updated schedule for 2020 fall sports in Texas
- Rare outbreak of COVID-19 among infants has South Texas health officials concerned
- TEA gives direction if someone tests positive for COVID-19 during on-campus learning
- LIST: What local school districts are planning for back-to-school
- 'These next two weeks are important' | Austin Mayor Steve Adler discusses COVID-19, public hearings on budget
Updates:
