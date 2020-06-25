Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 25 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 120,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 70,714 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 6,900 cases have been reported and at least 116 people have died. At least 4,796 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 2,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 397 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 1,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 720 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Abbott: Texas facing 'massive outbreak' as state sets another record for new cases in a single day
- As COVID-19 cases rise in Austin area, health leaders warn hospitals could reach capacity by mid-July
- Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new coronavirus cases for first time
- Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines for attendance, remote learning, personal protective equipment
- As Texas hospitalizations hit new record, Abbott says closing down businesses is a last resort
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Here's when, where Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 24
1 / 11
Latest updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Federal government to end funding of 13 test sites, but 'not support,' official says
- Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines for attendance, remote learning, personal protective equipment
- COVID-19 outbreak linked to UT spring breakers mitigated by contact tracing, CDC report says
- #AbbottResign trends on Twitter nationwide due to COVID-19 response
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 6,914, 116 deaths
- Coronavirus: Williamson County confirms 831 active cases, 32 deaths
- Hays County reports 1,786 active COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths