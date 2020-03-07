Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 175,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 90,000 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 10,600 cases have been reported and at least 133 people have died. At least 7,500 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 494 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 2,330 cases have been reported in the county and at least 39 people have died. More than 950 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Quadriplegic COVID-19 patient dies after Austin hospital stops treatment
- Gov. Greg Abbott issues statewide order requiring face masks in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases
- Austin-Travis County to surpass 10K COVID-19 cases, another 'stay-home' order could be coming, health leaders say
- Texas bar owners protest the shutting down of bars by Gov. Abbott
- Austin's positivity rate is the highest in the country. So what does that mean?
- Austin shatters 3-day record for number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- List: These Central Texas cities and counties require face masks as the state sees uptick in coronavirus cases
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Latest updates:
