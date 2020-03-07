x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, July 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 175,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 90,000 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 10,600 cases have been reported and at least 133 people have died. At least 7,500 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 494 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 2,330 cases have been reported in the county and at least 39 people have died. More than 950 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 2

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.

