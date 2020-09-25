Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 723,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 28,900 cases have been reported and at least 417 people have died. At least 27,768 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 54 people have died. At least 4,201 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 8,500 cases have been reported in the county and at least 142 people have died. More than 8,200 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 24
Updates:
