x
Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, June 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 153,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. An estimated 81,335 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 8,900 cases have been reported and at least 121 people have died. At least 6,117 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 2,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least six people have died. At least 422 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 2,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 37 people have died. More than 860 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 29

Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

