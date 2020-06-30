Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 153,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. An estimated 81,335 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 8,900 cases have been reported and at least 121 people have died. At least 6,117 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 2,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least six people have died. At least 422 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 2,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 37 people have died. More than 860 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Austin shatters 3-day record for number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Austin Convention Center being prepped as field hospital, former Travis County judge says
- Round Rock City Council makes face masks mandatory in new order
- Austin mayor says 3 things should have been done differently when Texas reopened
- List: These Central Texas cities and counties require face masks as the state sees uptick in coronavirus cases
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Latest updates:
