Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Aug. 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 557,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 10,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 25,000 cases have been reported and at least 346 people have died. At least 23,000 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 43 people have died. At least 2,649 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 110 people have died. More than 6,800 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 19

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

WATCH: Health leaders answer COVID-19 questions

