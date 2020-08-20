Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 20 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 557,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 10,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 25,000 cases have been reported and at least 346 people have died. At least 23,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 43 people have died. At least 2,649 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 7,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 110 people have died. More than 6,800 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 19
Updates:
