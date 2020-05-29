Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 29 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 59,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 38,900 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 3,100 cases have been reported and at least 92 people have died. At least 1,114 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 580 cases have been reported and at least 23 people have died. More than 340 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 310 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 165 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Texas DPS driver's license offices reopen Friday. Here's what you need to know
- Here's when, where Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits
- Texas 'preparing for second, third-level COVID-19 expansions' during fall and winter, Gov. Abbott says
- Active COVID-19 cases jump in Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties
- Water parks, food courts among next wave of Texas businesses allowed to reopen
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Updates:
