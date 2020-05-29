Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, May 29.

More than 59,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 38,900 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 3,100 cases have been reported and at least 92 people have died. At least 1,114 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 580 cases have been reported and at least 23 people have died. More than 340 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been at least 310 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 165 people have recovered from the virus.



