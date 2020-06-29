Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 29 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 143,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 5,500 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 78,248 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 8,400 cases have been reported and at least 117 people have died. At least 5,726 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 2,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least six people have died. At least 418 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 2,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 35 people have died. More than 830 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 28
1 / 10
Top headlines:
Latest updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- COVID-19 updates: VP Mike Pence, other White House officials urge Texans to wear masks during Dallas meeting with Gov. Abbott
- Rainey Street bar 'Banger's' stayed closed during pandemic, owner says more direction needed for next reopening
- List: Central Texas high schools pausing strength and conditioning programs due to COVID-19
- Avoiding 'maskne' | 7 ways to reduce mask-induced acne
- Texas Craft Brewers Guild to confront Gov. Abbott Monday to keep breweries open
- Coronavirus global death toll passes 500,000; over 10 million cases
- Texas Republicans move forward with plans for an indoor convention in Houston, the state's biggest coronavirus hot spot