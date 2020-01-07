x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, July 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 159,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. An estimated 84,818 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 9,500 cases have been reported and at least 124 people have died. At least 6,560 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 2,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 472 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 2,230 cases have been reported in the county and at least 39 people have died. More than 900 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 30

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

