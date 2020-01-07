Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 159,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. An estimated 84,818 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 9,500 cases have been reported and at least 124 people have died. At least 6,560 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 2,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 472 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 2,230 cases have been reported in the county and at least 39 people have died. More than 900 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Texas bar owners protest the shutting down of bars by Gov. Abbott
- Austin's positivity rate is the highest in the country. So what does that mean?
- Austin shatters 3-day record for number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Austin Convention Center being prepped as field hospital, former Travis County judge says
- Round Rock City Council makes face masks mandatory in new order
- Austin mayor says 3 things should have been done differently when Texas reopened
- List: These Central Texas cities and counties require face masks as the state sees uptick in coronavirus cases
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Latest updates:
- Senate extends Paycheck Protection Program for coronavirus relief
- As COVID-19 cases rise in Texas day cares, Pflugerville provider cautions current rules don't go far enough
- 'Absolutely essential': Health authority says masks should be mandatory for the next year
- Williamson County judge says free testing coming soon as COVID-19 cases increase
- Report: Texas students must take STAAR test in 2020-21, regardless of COVID-19 situation
- Travis County coronavirus cases reach 9,527, 124 deaths
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county