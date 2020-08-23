Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 570,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 25,640 cases have been reported and at least 357 people have died. At least 24,376 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 45 people have died. At least 2,780 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 7,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 112 people have died. More than 7,000 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
1:30 p.m. – Bastrop ISD will offer curbside meal pick-up at a new time starting on Monday. The meals will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are free for elementary and intermediate school students.
11:15 a.m. – The City of San Marcos and Hays County will host free COVID-19 testing Monday, Aug. 24 through Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at San Marcos High School and the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle.
The testing will be walk-up only and will be available to people of all ages. Find out more.
