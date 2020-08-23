Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Aug. 23.

COVID-19 numbers:

More than 570,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 25,640 cases have been reported and at least 357 people have died. At least 24,376 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 45 people have died. At least 2,780 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 7,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 112 people have died. More than 7,000 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

1:30 p.m. – Bastrop ISD will offer curbside meal pick-up at a new time starting on Monday. The meals will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are free for elementary and intermediate school students.

NEW TIME! Starting Monday we will offer a more convenient curbside meal pick-up time from 11:00 to 1:00 pm. Available to all students enrolled in BISD. Breakfast and lunch are free for elementary and intermediate school students. #togetherwecan #curbside pic.twitter.com/Qd8kTWoP3i — Bastrop ISD (@BastropISD) August 23, 2020

11:15 a.m. – The City of San Marcos and Hays County will host free COVID-19 testing Monday, Aug. 24 through Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at San Marcos High School and the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle.

The testing will be walk-up only and will be available to people of all ages. Find out more.