Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Aug. 23.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 570,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 25,640 cases have been reported and at least 357 people have died. At least 24,376 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 45 people have died. At least 2,780 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 112 people have died. More than 7,000 people have recovered from the virus.

1:30 p.m. – Bastrop ISD will offer curbside meal pick-up at a new time starting on Monday. The meals will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are free for elementary and intermediate school students.

11:15 a.m. – The City of San Marcos and Hays County will host free COVID-19 testing Monday, Aug. 24 through Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at San Marcos High School and the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle.

The testing will be walk-up only and will be available to people of all ages. Find out more.

