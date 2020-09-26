x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Sept. 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 723,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 15,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 29,000 cases have been reported and at least 420 people have died. At least 27,999 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 54 people have died. At least 4,262 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,500 cases have been reported in the county and at least 142 people have died. More than 8,200 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 25

1 / 14
KVUE

Updates:

The latest updates will be added here as they become available.

