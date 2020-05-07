Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin-Travis County report 548 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, July 5.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 191,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 97,000 people have recovered.

More than 191,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 97,000 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 11,100 cases have been reported and at least 136 people have died. At least 8,275 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 3,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least seven people have died. At least 494 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 2,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 42 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Latest updates:

7:35 p.m. – Williamson County residents looking to get a free COVID-19 test can do so starting Monday, July 6. Hutto Middle School will serve as the county's first state-run testing site starting at 10 a.m. until testing supplies last. For updated information on upcoming testing, visit wilco.org.

6:50 p.m. – Austin-Travis County reported 548 new cases and one more COVID-19 death, bringing the county death toll to 137. There have been 11,679 cases and 8,460 recoveries in Travis County as of July 5.