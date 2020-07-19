Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Williamson County reports 2 more deaths, bringing COVID-19 death toll to 72

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus , also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

4:30 p.m. – Williamson County officials announced two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the county death toll to 72 people. As of July 19, there have been a total of 4,792 confirmed cases in the county. At least 3,661 people have recovered. There are 105 people in the county who are hospitalized with the virus.