Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Williamson County reports 2 more deaths, bringing COVID-19 death toll to 72

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 317,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 169,500 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 17,400 cases have been reported and at least 203 people have died. At least 13,862 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 17 people have died. At least 830 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 4,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 70 people have died. More than 3,500 people have recovered from the virus.
4:30 p.m. – Williamson County officials announced two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the county death toll to 72 people. As of July 19, there have been a total of 4,792 confirmed cases in the county. At least 3,661 people have recovered. There are 105 people in the county who are hospitalized with the virus.
For more information about these cases, including age ranges and locations, click here.
