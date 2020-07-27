Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 381,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 5,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 229,100 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 19,400 cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,658 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 4,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. At least 1,132 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 5,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 94 people have died. At least 4,500 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Nearly 700 Austin ISD employees quarantined, 51 confirmed positive for COVID-19
- Texas unemployment rate is down, but analyst says it might be short lived
- What it takes: The complex process to find a vaccine that will immunize against COVID-19
- Beloved Lakeway mother who died from COVID-19 complications remembered as 'family's best cheerleader'
Updates:
