Defenders Q&A: Tax credits, travel quarantine orders and weddings

Question: Due to the stay and work from home order required by one's employer and governor, will one be able to claim a tax credit for the in-home office?

Answer: No. You can only take a tax deduction if you're self-employed. There is a tax deduction for home offices, but it's only available to self-employed people. One of the principal requirements of the home office deduction is the space you use for business must be regularly and exclusively used for business. This means you cannot use the space for both business and personal.

Question: When will the 14-day quarantine for air travelers from Washington State and the other states be lifted?

Answer: As of right now, every person who enters the State of Texas from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Washington state, City of Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida and Detroit City, Michigan, will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. During this time, you cannot go to public places or allow visitors into the quarantine area.

Question: Are wedding venues able to open at 50% by the end of the month?

Answer: As of May 19, wedding venues must still operate at 25% capacity. Employees and contractors of the wedding venue are not counted towards the occupancy limit.

