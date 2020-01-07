Austin-Travis County to surpass 10K COVID-19 cases, another 'stay-home' order could be coming, health leaders say

On Friday, White House officials said Austin had the highest positivity rate in the nation over the previous seven days.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health held its weekly press conference on Wednesday, July 1, to give COVID-19 updates and said Austin-Travis County is expected to surpass 10,000 cases on Wednesday. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased in Austin and across the state of Texas as a whole.

Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said if this trend continues, he will have to advise Mayor Steve Adler and Judge Sam Biscoe to reissue stay-home orders. Additionally, Escott said that wearing a mask is essential.

"It's not just about risk when you go out to businesses or to work," said Escott. "It's also a risk when you're getting around your friends and your extended family who live outside of your household."

Escott said the rate that the number of cases is increasing cannot be maintained.

"We are seeing stress points in Houston, Bexar County, San Antonio and our jurisdiction as well as Dallas," said Escott. "We cannot afford to have major fires burning in all our major cities and expect to be able to answer the call, to be able to provide hospital beds for everybody who gets sick."

Escott also called on people to continue to social distancing despite the Fourth of July weekend coming up. He said the community is not doing enough to cause serious change.

"We've got to change behavior. We have to decrease that person to person interaction, which is at the heart of this disease spread. It doesn't simply spread on its own," said Escott.

Escott continued to express the importance of this virus being non-political.

"We cannot afford to develop polar positions on this issue. We can choose other issues to be polar on to show distinctions between Democrats or Republicans," said Escott. "It cannot be coronavirus. The facts are the facts."