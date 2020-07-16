x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, July 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 16 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 282,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 149,200 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 16,570 cases have been reported and at least 183 people have died. At least 12,800 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 14 people have died. At least 781 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 4,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 61 people have died. More than 3,100 people have recovered from the virus.

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

