coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, July 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 325,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 172,900 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 17,600 cases have been reported and at least 203 people have died. At least 14,000 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 17 people have died. At least 830 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 4,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 72 people have died. More than 3,600 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 19

Top headlines:

Updates:

