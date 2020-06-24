x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, June 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 24 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 120,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 70,714 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 6,500 cases have been reported and at least 114 people have died. At least 4,512 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 2,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 397 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 1,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 720 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 23

1 / 9
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

WATCH: Austin mayor discusses new mask orders on KVUE Midday

