Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 120,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 70,714 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 6,500 cases have been reported and at least 114 people have died. At least 4,512 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 2,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 397 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 1,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 720 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 23
Top headlines:
- Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new coronavirus cases for first time
- Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines for attendance, remote learning, personal protective equipment
- As Texas hospitalizations hit new record, Abbott says closing down businesses is a last resort
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Texas COVID-19 cases pass 100,000 as the number of hospitalizations steadily rise
- Here's when, where Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits
Latest updates:
