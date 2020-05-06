Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 69,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 46,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 3,500 cases have been reported and at least 95 people have died. At least 1,380 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 660 cases have been reported and at least 27 people have died. About 438 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 389 cases reported in the county and at least five people have died. More than 220 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Gov. Abbott announces Phase 3 of Texas reopening; capacity limit expanded to 50% for most businesses
- Texas unemployment benefits extended another 13 weeks
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- New survey says about 1/3 of people have gone out to eat, drink in past two weeks
- Mayor Adler discusses how Austin is helping Latino community impacted by COVID-19
- Austin/Travis County remain in Stage 3 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, health leaders say
