x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, June 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 4 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 68,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 45,000 people have recovered from the virus.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: More than 3,500 cases have been reported and at least 95 people have died. At least 1,380 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 640 cases have been reported and at least 25 people have died. About 424 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: There have been at least 385 cases reported in the county and at least five people have died. More than 210 people have recovered from the virus.

Top headlines:

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 3

1 / 7
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.

WATCH: Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 as protests continue in Downtown Austin 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 