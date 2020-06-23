x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, June 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 23 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 111,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 68,499 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 6,200 cases have been reported and at least 110 people have died. At least 4,140 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 1,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 389 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 1,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 650 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 22

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 22

1 / 10
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services.

Top headlines:

Latest updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: 6,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Travis County as of June 22

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 