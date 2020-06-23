Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 111,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 68,499 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 6,200 cases have been reported and at least 110 people have died. At least 4,140 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 1,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 389 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 1,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 650 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- As Texas hospitalizations hit new record, Abbott says closing down businesses is a last resort
- Travis County Clerk employees concerned about workplace safety during pandemic
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Texas COVID-19 cases pass 100,000 as the number of hospitalizations steadily rise
- Austin Chamber unveils new PSA to encourage Austinites to wear masks
- Here's when, where Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits
