Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin Public Health to answer COVID-19 questions

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Austin Public Health will hold a press conference Wednesday at 9 a.m. to answer COVID-19 questions. You can watch it live when it starts in the video above, or on KVUE's social media pages.
KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 20 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 49,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 29,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,500 cases have been reported and at least 81 people have died. More than 900 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 480 cases have been reported and at least 19 people have died. More than 260 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 238 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 150 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Federal judge says all Texas voters can apply to vote by mail during pandemic
- Some Austin bars preparing to reopen under Gov. Abbott's new guidelines
- Checklist: Tattoo, massage and other parlors can reopen in Texas
- Checklist: Child care centers, summer camp, youth sports programs may open under these guidelines
- Texas Gov. Abbott outlines plans and guidance to reopen bars, child care facilities, bingo halls and more
- Gyms reopen on Monday, but will look a little different
- UT researcher says hospitals should prepare for surge in the coming weeks
- Texas Medical Association expert expects to see second wave of COVID-19 cases
Updates:
6:15 a.m. - Austin Public Health will be answering COVID-19 questions during a press conference at 9 a.m.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- How effective are temperature checks at stopping the spread of COVID-19? We asked medical professionals
- Texas high school athletes may participate in strength and conditioning starting in June if plan is approved
- Austin councilmembers urge Gov. Abbott to address high COVID-19 hospitalization rate among Latinos
- Austin's ZACH Theatre cancels remainder of 2019-2020 season