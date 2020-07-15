x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, July 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 15 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 275,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 142,300 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 15,900 cases have been reported and at least 179 people have died. At least 12,300 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 3,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 13 people have died. At least 744 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 4,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 56 people have died. More than 3,000 people have recovered from the virus.

