Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 15 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 275,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 142,300 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 15,900 cases have been reported and at least 179 people have died. At least 12,300 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 13 people have died. At least 744 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 4,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 56 people have died. More than 3,000 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data July 14
1 / 4
Top headlines:
- Texas will extend time that schools will be allowed to stay online-only, Gov. Greg Abbott says
- Number of ICU hospital beds in Texas drops below 10%
- The other COVID-19 problem: Stress and anxiety are on the rise, data shows
- Gov. Greg Abbott discusses State's continued response to surge in COVID-19 cases across Texas
- Austin ISD answers questions about students returning for 2020-21 school year
Latest updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Will I get a second stimulus check? Answers to your stimulus check questions
- McConnell: GOP virus proposal for schools, others out soon
- Number of ICU hospital beds in Texas drops below 10%
- Coronavirus under control in 8 weeks if everyone wears masks, CDC director says
- LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic
- Travis County coronavirus cases reach 15,998, 179 deaths