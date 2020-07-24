x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, July 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 24 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 361,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 4,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 203,800 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 18,900 cases have been reported and at least 229 people have died. At least 15,852 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 4,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 22 people have died. At least 1,077 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 89 people have died. More than 4,200 people have recovered from the virus.

Top headlines:

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.

WATCH: More travelers hitting the skies: Signs of life at Austin's airport

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 