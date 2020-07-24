Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 24 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 361,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 4,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 203,800 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 18,900 cases have been reported and at least 229 people have died. At least 15,852 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 4,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 22 people have died. At least 1,077 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 5,100 cases have been reported in the county and at least 89 people have died. More than 4,200 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Texas attorney general says State must identify nursing homes with COVID-19
- Number of new COVID-19 cases in Austin area are on a 'downward trend,' Dr. Escott says
- UIL releases updated schedule for 2020 fall sports in Texas
- Rare outbreak of COVID-19 among infants has South Texas health officials concerned
- TEA gives direction if someone tests positive for COVID-19 during on-campus learning
- LIST: What local school districts are planning for back-to-school
- 'These next two weeks are important' | Austin Mayor Steve Adler discusses COVID-19, public hearings on budget
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.
