coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, July 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 375,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 4,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 221,500 people have recovered.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 19,400 cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,501 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 4,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. At least 1,132 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 92 people have died. At least 4,300 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 25

Top headlines:

Updates:

4:33 p.m. – Williamson County reported four new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend: two on Saturday and two on Sunday. Saturday's victims were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. Sunday's victims were a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s. 

For more information about these cases, click here.

WATCH: Report shows jobs recovering in Texas

