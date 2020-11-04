AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 11 live blog.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

10 a.m. – Starting at noon, Still Austin Whiskey Co. will make hand sanitizer available to Austinites for free at its Tasting Room in South Austin at 440 E. St. Elmo Road.

Still Austin said it has been providing and will continue to provide hand sanitizer to local first responders, hospitals and others on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.

8:30 a.m. – The Society of St. Vincent de Paul's food pantry on West Braker Lane in North Austin will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Leaders with the organization said they will be open because the pandemic has affected many families and they want to make sure everyone has a meal on Easter Sunday.

Major updates from Friday, April 10:

Travis County announced two additional COVID-10 deaths, bringing the total to nine. A sum of 690 positive cases has been reported. For more information, click here.

Hays County reported a total of 82 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hays County as of April 10. Of the 82 total cases, 58 of them are active.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will be issuing an executive order next week that will provide guidelines on how Texas businesses can reopen. The governor said 116,000 Texans have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 11,000 have tested positive. More than 1,500 Texans have been hospitalized and 221 Texans have died.

Williamson County announced seven new cases, bringing total to 110 cases.

Austin City Council approved allocating $15 million from the Emergency Reserve Fund to establish the City’s Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) Fund to support COVID-19 emergency relief for Austin residents.

WATCH: Gov. Abbott says order with plan to reopen businesses coming

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: