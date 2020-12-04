AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

April 12 live blog.

2:20 p.m. – Hays County is now reporting 65 active cases of COVID-19. Overall, the county has had 89 lab-confirmed positive cases.

1:45 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott extends his disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. Originally issued on March 13, the declaration provides the state a number of resources to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

"By extending my disaster declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health," Abbott said. "I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Major updates from Friday, April 10:

Travis County is now reporting 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More details on the cases can be found on the City of Austin's website.

Bastrop County is now reporting 27 confirmed positive cases. There remains one death in the county, with 310 people under investigation.

Caldwell County now has six confirmed cases, up from five. The sixth case is a woman in her 60s. The first case in the county, a 31-year-old woman, has now recovered.

Fayette County said four of its patients were double-listed and the case count now stands at 13.

Williamson County now has 113 positive cases. Of those, 59 have recovered. There have been four COVID-19 deaths in Williamson County.

Burnet County now has six positive cases of COVID-19.

