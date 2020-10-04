AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 10 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Austin Lowe's employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 642, 7 deaths
- COVID-19 in Austin: City council approves $15M in relief funding, buys buildings for emergency isolation
- LIST: Austin restaurants selling grocery items
- Here’s what you need to know about requesting your unemployment payment
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Walgreens to start 15-minute drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Texas, Gov. Abbott says
- Non-essential activity in Austin down 64%, Travis County judge says
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.
