Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 369,800 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 4,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 212,200 people have recovered.

Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 19,100 cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,218 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 4,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. At least 1,132 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 5,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 90 people have died. More than 4,200 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Updates:

10:40 a.m. – Concordia University says the American Southwest Conference has delayed fall sports, with the anticipation of resuming competition and tournaments in the spring. The delay includes cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. Read more here.

10 a.m. – A new program called ATX COVID Drive-Up says it offers "a unique, pain-free nasal swab method, requiring only swabbing the inside of the nostrils." The program says it returns results within 48 hours, with a 24-hour target.

ATX COVID Drive-Up's mobile testing unit is stationed at 2701 S. Lamar Boulevard Mondays through Saturdays during the hours of 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can drive-up or make an appointment at atxcovidtest.com. Testing costs $225.

9:30 a.m. – Central Health is delivering COVID-19 resource kits to businesses, apartment complexes and worship centers in minority communities. The outreach is part of the "Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family/Protéjase y Proteja a Su Familia" campaign, which promotes COVID-19 safety and prevention by working with businesses owned, employing and serving the Latino and Black communities.

“Using county-level COVID-19 data from our affiliate CommUnityCare Health Centers, we have identified ZIP codes with the highest infection rates and are delivering toolkits with information and personal protective equipment that will help protect their employees, customers, residents and parishioners," said Central Health President and CEO Mike Geeslin.

CommUnityCare and Central Health worked with community members to develop public health messages about wearing masks, practicing social distancing and other ways residents can protect themselves and their families.