Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, July 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 403,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 20,100 cases have been reported and at least 264 people have died. At least 17,691 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 25 people have died. At least 1,316 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,500 cases have been reported in the county and at least 79 people have died. At least 4,822 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 29

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

WATCH: KVUE Defenders COVID-19 Q&A: Is there a target positivity rate for the reopening of schools?

