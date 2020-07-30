Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 403,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 20,100 cases have been reported and at least 264 people have died. At least 17,691 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 25 people have died. At least 1,316 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 5,500 cases have been reported in the county and at least 79 people have died. At least 4,822 people have recovered from the virus.
