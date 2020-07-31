x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin Public Health to answer COVID-19 questions at 9 a.m.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, July 31.

Editor's note: Austin Public Health is set to hold its weekly coronavirus Q&A press conference at 9 a.m. Friday. You can watch the press conference in the video above when it begins.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 31 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 412,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 20,400 cases have been reported and at least 266 people have died. At least 18,044 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 28 people have died. At least 1,373 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 76 people have died. At least 4,987 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 30

1 / 11
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

5:30 a.m. - Austin Public Health is set to hold its weekly Q&A press conference at 9 a.m. Friday. This comes as the Austin area is seeing a decrease in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

WATCH: KVUE Defenders COVID-19 Q&A: Is there a target positivity rate for the reopening of schools?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

$95K worth of stolen property found in Kyle storage unit

Rare summer front arrives Friday

'This is real' | Couple hospitalized for COVID-19 now warning others