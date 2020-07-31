Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin Public Health to answer COVID-19 questions at 9 a.m.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, July 31.

Editor's note: Austin Public Health is set to hold its weekly coronavirus Q&A press conference at 9 a.m. Friday. You can watch the press conference in the video above when it begins.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 31 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 412,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 412,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 20,400 cases have been reported and at least 266 people have died. At least 18,044 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 28 people have died. At least 1,373 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 5,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 76 people have died. At least 4,987 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

5:30 a.m. - Austin Public Health is set to hold its weekly Q&A press conference at 9 a.m. Friday. This comes as the Austin area is seeing a decrease in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.