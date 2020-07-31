Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin Public Health to answer COVID-19 questions at 9 a.m.

Editor's note: Austin Public Health is set to hold its weekly coronavirus Q&A press conference at 9 a.m. Friday. You can watch the press conference in the video above when it begins.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 412,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 20,400 cases have been reported and at least 266 people have died. At least 18,044 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 28 people have died. At least 1,373 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 5,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 76 people have died. At least 4,987 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
5:30 a.m. - Austin Public Health is set to hold its weekly Q&A press conference at 9 a.m. Friday. This comes as the Austin area is seeing a decrease in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
