Austin to begin gradually reopening city offices, services June 1

This includes the Austin Public Library, the Parks and Recreation Department and more.

According to the City, "every 28-days, data and work environments will be assessed to determine the next steps for introducing additional employees back into the workplace." The plan is subject to change.

During a press conference Friday, City Manager Spencer Cronk said the reopenings will happen in a phased approach. Here's a look at how each department will begin to reopen.

Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde, deputy city manager, said many employees in the city staff are eager to work, but some feel concerned about returning to work in person. Rivera-Vandermyde said the City is working with any employees that have concerns by redirecting them to work from home when possible.

When it comes to events at parks, libraries theaters and other places, Cronk said they're leaning on health experts on guidance, and that there are no plans to have large gatherings anytime soon.

Kimberly McNeeley, parks and recreation director, said the city will open some swimming pools in June, and summer program operations will be delayed until July 6.

Originally, around 750 lifeguards were needed to help with Austin pools, but McNeeley said during the press conference that about 200 lifeguards are now ready to work at the limited pools that will start reopening.

Roosevelt Weeks, director of all Austin libraries, said starting June 1 book drops will begin reopening at every location. Weeks added that items dropped off at these locations will be quarantined for 72 hours.

A week later on June 8, curbside services will be available to customers at the following locations:

Central Library

Manchaca

Ruiz

Southeast

Carver

Windsor Park

University Hill

North Village

Spicewood Springs

Millwood

Don Bland, chief of animal services, said starting June 1 the Austin Animal Center will open for adoptions at the center with some guidelines. You must schedule an appointment by emailing ASOanimaladoption@austintexas.gov. Only two appointments will be allowed each hour. The building will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

To schedule an appointment to bring in a found pet, you must fill out an appointment request form here. Found pet appointments may only be scheduled Monday through Friday. The intake of animals without an appointment will not be accepted unless the animal is sick or injured. For more information, click here.

Daniel Word, who is the interim assistant director of the department, said the following in-person services will soon gradually reopen starting June 1:

Collection of fees and penalties assessed

Application and registration fees for licensing programs

Administrative hearings

Starting June 1, the Austin Finance Cashier Office will resume normal operations through telework or utilizing an "alternate work schedule." The office will be open for limited onsite operations. The office will be staffed daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open for in-person services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On June 15, the ACD Licensing and Registration Intake Office will be open to the public for in-person services related to processing licensing and registration applications and fees. All administrative hearing processes have been rescheduled to begin on July 1. For more information, click here.

You can find more information on the City's phased plan on their website by clicking here.