Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 258,100 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 132,600 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 14,700 cases have been reported and at least 169 people have died. At least 11,268 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 3,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. At least 655 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 3,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 54 people have died. More than 970 people have recovered from the virus.
