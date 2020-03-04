AUSTIN, Texas — Closing out another long week amid the coronavirus crisis, many Austinites have been inside following the City's stay at home orders.

The difference is quite noticeable and Austin doesn't look like the city we're used to seeing.

KVUE photographer Tom Rapp captured some of the sights and sounds around our changing city.

Austin's stay at home order will continue through at least April 13 and the statewide essential services order is in effect through the end of April.

