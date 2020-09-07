Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Austin area

Some testing locations offer either drive-thru or walk-up testing – or both.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Texas, your risk of getting COVID-19 has "never been ... higher," according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To help you find a testing location near you, KVUE has compiled a condensed list of testing sites around the Austin area. Testing result delays vary by location.

Austin and Central Texas

Austin Public Health, in partnership with other local health departments, is offering free testing at the following six locations by appointment only after completing an online screening:

7211 N. Interstate 35, Austin, TX, 78752

5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd., Austin, TX 78744

835 W. Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX 78758

3811 E. 12th St., Austin, TX 78721 (opens July 13)

1621 Rockride Ln., Georgetown, TX 78626

25 American Legion Dr., Bastrop, TX 78602

CommUnityCare is offering drive-thru testing with no appointment needed in the parking lot of its Hancock walk-in clinic, located at 1000 E. 41st St #925 in Austin, from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The group is also offering testing at its walk-in clinics throughout the Austin area. However, each site will close once it reaches capacity. Testing is free for the uninsured, but if you do have insurance, CommUnityCare will bill your provider.

On July 9 and 10, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department are offering free walk-up testing with no appointment needed at Main Street Intermediate School, located at 3101 North Main St. in Taylor, Texas. The testing site opens at 10 a.m. both days and will remain open while testing supplies last.

CVS and Walgreens are also offering free drive-thru testing at several locations in the Austin area through an appointment. However, both companies require that you perform the nasal swab test yourself.

For a complete list of testing sites near you, including sites operated by private providers, urgent cares and free-standing emergency rooms, visit the test collection website managed by the State of Texas. However, as the website warns, deductible, copay and coinsurance may apply at some sites.

You shouldn't be charged for a COVID-19 test that is considered medically necessary by a doctor or physician, according to the Texas Department of Insurance, because federal law forbids it.

Here are some tips from TDI about how you can reduce the chances of getting charged for a COVID-19 test:

Call your primary care doctor before getting tested. Get your doctor’s testing order and recommended testing site. The order makes the test possible at no cost to you.

Ask the testing site if it has any charges or fees not covered by insurance.

Do not authorize non-COVID tests at the same time unless your doctor orders them.

Unless it’s a medical emergency, avoid hospital or free-standing emergency rooms, which usually charge more.

If you aren’t paying with insurance, shop around on the web or by phone to compare testing charges and possible add-on fees.

If you do get billed for a COVID-19 test, call your insurance provider to find out why. If you have trouble resolving the issue, give TDI Help Line a call at 1-800-252-3439. If you believe you've been excessively charged, call the Texas Attorney General's Office at 1-800-621-0508.