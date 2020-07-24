Austin Convention Center turned COVID-19 field hospital: A look inside

We're getting a look inside the Austin Convention Center that has transformed into a field hospital for coronavirus patients.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area leaders may be optimistic that recent coronavirus numbers show social distancing and mask guidelines in the city are working, but they're still preparing for the worst-case scenario in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

However, leaders are still moving forward with plans to convert the convention center into a field hospital in the event it is needed. The purpose of the field hospital is to take in patients that need to be hospitalized but are not experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms if and when local health facilities say they cannot keep up with the demand.

KVUE got a tour of the field hospital on July 24.

Dr. Jason Fought, Chief Medical Officer at the alternative care site, said in a July 24 press conference that the City hopes to never have to use the facility.

Dr. Jason Pickett, Austin Alternative Care Authority, said there were 100 beds at the site on July 24, with potential for 1,500 beds, and added cost per bed depends on the types of care utilized for patients. Pickett said the alternate care site will remain operational as along as area hospitals are in their surge plans.