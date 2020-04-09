Austin consignment shop not going to let the pandemic win

The business located in northwest Austin has been open for 30 years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thirty years ago, a small consignment shop tucked away off Pond Springs Road in northwest Austin, opened its doors. Now, as the owner is forced toward the brink of closure, she said she is not going to let the pandemic win.

"I'm fighting so hard because I love this little business. It's been in this neighborhood. I think it serves an incredible purpose," said Toni Albrecht, the owner of Just Between Us Consignment.

Albrecht took over the business four years ago. Before the coronavirus, she said the business was hard because of online shopping, but she was doing fine.

However, when the pandemic devastated thousands of Central Texas businesses, she too felt the impact.

"It was so bad the first month or so we reopened. I set out an email to my customers and said, 'I don't think we are going to make it.' I sent out an SOS," she said.

The shop is bringing in a third of the sales compared to before the virus. Albrecht was forced to cut back staff to make up for the losses.

Albrecht said this income is not cutting it since she got no rent or utility relief.

She also applied for loans, but as a micro-business, she only received one from Facebook.

"We are hanging on. That's all I can say. We are hanging on with those kinds of numbers," she added.

Albrecht joins a growing number of business owners struggling to make ends meet. According to Yelp, from March to July, more than 1,400 businesses closed either temporarily or permanently in the Austin-Round Rock Metro area.

About 41% of businesses that closed across the U.S. since March were permanent. Albrecht hopes, Just Between Us Consignment does not add to that statistic.

Albrecht's biggest goal with this shop is to make an impact on the community, whether it is making women feel good about themselves or being a place her customers feel safe to open and chat.

If any clothes hang on the rack too long, she donates them to women's shelters in the area.