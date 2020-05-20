Austin City Council to consider allocating emergency funds to APD for personal protective equipment

The $885,407 would help the Austin police department cover the costs of PPE, decontamination equipment and other items used to fight the spread of COVID 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council on Thursday will discuss an ordinance that would direct hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Austin Police Department to help its members continue fighting COVID-19.

The ordinance would allocate $885,407 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and the Bureau of Justice Assistance for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

According to the APD, the funding would cover the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination equipment and other items used to combat the spread of COVID 19. Without it, the department said it would struggle to reallocate its own internal resources or have to seek alternative federal funds to cover the costs of PPE for first responders.

The funds would be allocated as follows:

$842,977 for PPE for two years

$30,853 for overtime related to pandemic response

$9,216 for future emergency management preparedness training

The grant covers a two-year time period from January 2020 to January 2022, which allows the APD to secure PPE and prepare for any recurrence of the virus through the fall and winter.