Austin Chamber unveils new PSA to encourage Austinites to wear masks

The campaign includes new resources for businesses tasked with ensuring customers follow social distancing rules.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Chamber has unveiled its new “Austin, Let’s Be a City of Us” campaign as mandatory mask orders take effect in Austin and Travis County to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new PSA encourages Austinites to be united in the commitment to wear a face mask as cases and hospitalizations rise in the region.

“Encouraging each other to maintain social distancing and wear a mask is the right thing to do and must be top of mind as we navigate this crisis,” said Austin Chamber President and CEO Laura Huffman. “It is truly wonderful that so many leaders in our community from diverse backgrounds have come together to make this campaign a reality.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Austin businesses know the importance of wearing masks to sustain the opening of the economy.

“We’ve got to do this, we’ve got to do this together, and we’ve got to do this now,” he said.

The PSA features the song “Touch the Sky” by Austin-based, Grammy-nominated group Black Pumas. It will run on local television stations this week.

Austin, Travis County and Hays County have all issued new orders requiring people wear face coverings in some areas.

The Travis County order states that all businesses that provide goods or services to the public must create and implement a "health and safety policy" relating to COVID-19. At a minimum, these policies must require that people in the business must wear face coverings when in areas where 6 feet of separation is not possible.

Businesses are asked to visit austinciyofus.com to download a free digital toolkit with shareable assets that encourage customers to wear a mask.