Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know June 10

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 77,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 51,140 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 3,900 cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 3,182 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 460 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. About 250 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 29 people have died. More than 500 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Dr. Fauci says coronavirus turned 'out to be my worst nightmare'
- San Antonio Zoo experiencing quarantine baby boom
- Austin area sees sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases as statewide hospitalizations set new record
- AMC Theaters plans to reopen globally in July
- Texas school districts won't get supplemental CARES Act funds they were expecting; TEA puts money toward state funds
