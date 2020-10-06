x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know June 10

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, June 10.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 9 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 77,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 51,140 people have recovered from the virus.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 3,900 cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 3,182 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 460 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. About 250 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 29 people have died. More than 500 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 9

Top headlines: 

Updates: 

Check back for the latest coronavirus updates.

WATCH: New COVID-19 cases spike in Travis, Hays counties

